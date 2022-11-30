Not Available

Facing the massive interruption the world went through during the lockdown months, the artistic community did a lot of thinking, about solitude, emptiness, fear of illness and implicitly of the future, and the relationship with domestic space and technology. A group of Swiss film directors turned these themes into the shorts that became the national project known as Collection Lockdown by Swiss Filmmakers. The Locarno Film Festival is showing nine of these films on the big screen, showcasing the work of filmmakers who continued creating cinema to share their experience from during those days.