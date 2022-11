Not Available

Tag along with rock band Collective Soul as they embark on a four-day trip to Morocco to play a series of acoustic sets at landmarks such as the outdoor market in Marrakech, a centuries-old casbah and the breathtaking Sahara desert. Using acoustic guitars and several percussion instruments native to Morocco, the band plays such songs as "December," "Heavy," "The World I Know," "She Said" and "Heaven's Already Here."