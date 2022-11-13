Not Available

"Collective Unconsciousness: The Not Dead Yet Story" explores the annual Not Dead Yet festival that takes place in Toronto. This documentary dives into what makes the festival great and the impact it makes on the city's hardcore/punk scene. "Collective Unconsciousness: The Not Dead Yet Story" also features performances from bands that played in 2015, shot up close to give the viewer the feel that they are there. Features performances by S.H.I.T., V.C.R., Power Trip, Title Fight, Career Suicide and more alongside interviews with members of Dress Code, Title Fight, I.C.E. and more.