Collectively Krankin Up The Disorder

A ridiculous 360 road gap in the woods of the North Shore, a 7000' descent in Costa Rica, an epic Oregon coast session, and huge big mountain lines in Kamloops. Places you have been and some that will remain secret. Riders you know well and some you have never heard of! Bits 3, CKD, our 3rd full length DVD is about an ongoing passion for mountain biking and the lifestyle surrounding it. It's a journey with some of our closest friends who inspire us everyday on and off the bike. So grab a fresh copy of CKD and enjoy one of the finer films out there.