Avinash Varma (Suresh Gopi) is the District Collector of Ernakulam. He took on several anti-social elements who rule the underworld of Kochi . Of them, Williams (Rajeev), who is a real estate businessman was his biggest opponent. ACP Revathy and social activist Arundhati were there to support Avinash Varma. The City Police Commissioner, the Lady Mayor Sethulakshmi (Mohini) of Kochi Corporation and a couple of corrupt ministers and officials were supporting the illegal activities of Williams. In the age-old battle between the 'Good' and the 'Evil', Avinash Varma wins as expected, and his truth and honesty rewarded.