America is drawn to the macabre handiwork of the serial killer. From best sellers to movies and television, there is an insatiable appetite for serial killer related material. Enthusiasts have taken this fascination into reality, reaching out to the murderers through letters and visits, gathering artifacts of the crimes, and collecting serial killer art work. Filmed in the deep South, COLLECTORS journeys into this strange, compelling world to illuminate the outer limits of pop culture's fascination with murder and mayhem.