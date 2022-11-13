Colleen Brennan Collection

Not Available

Known as one of the classiest ladies in adult entertainment, Colleen Brennan (a.k.a Sharon Kelly) started her career in the soft-core sexploitation films of the early '70s. Turning her attention to hard-core adult fare in 1975, Colleen Brennan went on to thrill audiences in over 75 features, making films until her retirement in 1987. With her flaming red hair, milky white skin and tons of freckles, this sophisticated lady of porn could leave a viewer breathless with her carnal abilities and naturally smooth presentation of any dialogue thrown her way. Presented here is an exemplary collection of her greatest scenes from the following films: Mother's Pride, Deep Ghost, Trinity Brown, The Animal In Me, Secret Mistress and Suzy's Birthday Ball! A must have for the fan of hot, sizzling older redheads!