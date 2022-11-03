College Boarding House

Not Available

As he shows a considerably higher interest in night life and vaudeville chorus girls than in textbooks, Gerardo Roquer is sent by his father from Madrid to the University of Santiago de Compostela, with the purpose of having him center in studying. There, Gerardo ends living in the "Casa de la Troya" boarding house, where he makes good friends in other students, and falls in love with the beautiful Carmiña Castro. But this love is not approved by her uncle and aunt, who prefer the foppish Octavio (with whom they have a debt) for her.