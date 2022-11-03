Not Available

College Boarding House

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    As he shows a considerably higher interest in night life and vaudeville chorus girls than in textbooks, Gerardo Roquer is sent by his father from Madrid to the University of Santiago de Compostela, with the purpose of having him center in studying. There, Gerardo ends living in the "Casa de la Troya" boarding house, where he makes good friends in other students, and falls in love with the beautiful Carmiña Castro. But this love is not approved by her uncle and aunt, who prefer the foppish Octavio (with whom they have a debt) for her.

    Cast

    		Arturo FernándezGerardo
    		Pepe RubioBarcala (as José Rubio)
    		Rafael BardemDon Laureano
    		Félix FernándezDon Ventura
    		Erasmo PascualDon Angelito
    		María IsbertMensajera

    View Full Cast >

    Images