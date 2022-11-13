Collegiali perverse

Not Available

A day in the life of a female college, filled with the usual perversions that warm the hearts of the pupils, their parents and the school workers. Humorously erotic and full of good ideas, the movie is directed by Francis Leroi (who later went on to helm a "soft" Emanuelle series) with a kindly libertine mood that makes its vision really pleasurable. Leroi creates, with its bouncing editorial style, a complex picture that gives life-like reality to his brilliantly conceived screenplay; and with the help of a good cast, containing some truly beautiful porn actresses (Dominique Saint-Clair; Julia Perrin), he has made one of the most interesting porn movies coming from the famed French distribution label Alpha-France.