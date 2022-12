Not Available

Roman Ragazzi, to this day, exemplifies many a top's fantasy of the perfect Mediterranean god-bottom. In this scene which takes place in a rustic farmer's cottage, high up in the Serbian hills; this hung, perfectly muscled, furry from head to toe, and impossibly handsome fuck machine gets his ass worked over from the tall, ripped tanned and big dicked, Brennon. Watch these two men enjoying their manhood as they take each other's tools deep down their throats.