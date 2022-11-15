Not Available

In Yuri Pattison’s colocation, time displacement, a roving camera navigates the interior of Pionen, a former civil defence center in the White Mountains Södermalm borough of Stockholm. Built in the 1970s to protect essential government functions from nuclear strike, it is now a datacentre run by Bahnhof AB. The Pirate Bay & Wikileaks have both used Pionen for their colocation services, but the camera’s POV remains discreet on finer points like these, never fully disclosing the location it inhabits. Disclosure of a different kind reaches the viewer via a speed reading technology, which displays captions of the online postings of John Titor, (purported) time traveller from the year 2036.