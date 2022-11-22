Not Available

A portrait of an impossible love. A man and a woman are leaving everything and everybody behind for a private weekend by the sea. But it soon becomes clear that privacy is not what they are getting, as Frank's 'other life' keeps coming up. Alex, expecting this weekend to be theirs, seems to crack. As an ultimate act of despair, she takes Frank as her hostage. Recognising she has crossed the line of normal behaviour and finally realising that she will always have to share Frank, Alex starts losing her faith in this love. The next morning Alex is gone, leaving Frank a small reminder…