Not Available

Cologne, a short film, is a contemporary love story told through dance, drag and the soul-stirring music of Dolly Parton. Presented in a three-song suite structure, the film follows a troubled man who is married to a woman and in love with a drag queen. Without any dialog, the man's memories come alive through meaningful movement. Ultimately, his failed marriage and broken relationship with the drag queen bring him face-to-face with his choices, his future, and his happiness.