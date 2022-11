Not Available

Recorded at the Cologne Music Triennale, this concert features Wolfgang Sawallisch conducting the Philadelphia Orchestra through a superb program featuring Einojuhani Rautavaara's "Symphony No. 8" and Richard Strauss's "Symphonia Domestica Op. 53." In a special interview, highly acclaimed conductor Sawallisch discusses topics such as contemporary music, American orchestras and interpreting Rautavaara's music.