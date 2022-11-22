Not Available

A pair of lovers spend together a century old while the mode, objects and films are followed in a slow and inexorable descent toward the horror. Their obsession with octagonal knob of the coffee and the anonymous design will accompany them along the passing of decades. Aging and slowly losing his strength, but never the clarity, prefer to exclude the world, obscuring and sealing the shutters of their homes and turning in on themselves, leafing through old encyclopedias of extinct animals.