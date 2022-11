Not Available

Enver Hoxha ruled Albania with an iron fist for nearly 40 years and for a long time Albania was the only Maoist regime and by far the most isolationist society in Europe - politically, psychologically and physically. Colonel Muro Neto was the man Hoxha charged with constructing the bunkers throughout the country which ostensibly protected Albania from its enemies both without and within. He became known as "Kolonel Bunker."