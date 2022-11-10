Colonel Heeza Liar's African Hunt

Not Available

Mistaking a tiger's tail for a snake, Colonel Heeza Liar puts himself in wrong with a big tiger, who gives him a very bad quarter of an hour, until the matchless courage and ingenuity of our hero overcomes him. Next our friend mistakes a bear's ears for a butterfly, and tries to net them, with the result that soon he is up a tree only a breath or two in advance of the bear. Things look very dark for him, especially as the bear energetically tries to shake the colonel from his perch like a ripe apple, but again his resourcefulness finds a victory. As a final grand windup he makes the biggest bag of game, all at one shot that anyone ever secured under similar circumstances.