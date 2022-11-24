Colonial Life for Children: Jamestown

Not Available

Jamestown settlement in Virginia Part of the Colonial Life for Children Video Series that explores the men and women of colonial America. In this series learn about the hardships of journeying to America and life in the colonies; clothing, food, shelter, games and customs of colonists and Native Americans; natural resources available in various regions; the relationship between the Native Americans and the colonists; systems of government established in each colony; and the indentured servitude system and slavery in the colonies. Filmed at the actual historical locations.