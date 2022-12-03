Not Available

Colonna Continua (Continuos Column) is an endless 16mm loop composed of layers of 16mm found footage, 8mm home movies and 35mm collage slides - subsequently scanned on an Optical Printer. The Loop and Slides were first created for a live performance at Pix Film Gallery in Toronto. The film loop is accompanied by slides of colours, fragments of images, words that act as inter-titles, creating echoes between the film's continuous vertical movement and the stillness of the fixed slide. The found sound is a poem written by Italian beat poet Massimo Mori in 1980, from a collection of poetry created between Italy and Quebec, Canada.