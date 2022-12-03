Not Available

Colonna Continua

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Colonna Continua (Continuos Column) is an endless 16mm loop composed of layers of 16mm found footage, 8mm home movies and 35mm collage slides - subsequently scanned on an Optical Printer. The Loop and Slides were first created for a live performance at Pix Film Gallery in Toronto. The film loop is accompanied by slides of colours, fragments of images, words that act as inter-titles, creating echoes between the film's continuous vertical movement and the stillness of the fixed slide. The found sound is a poem written by Italian beat poet Massimo Mori in 1980, from a collection of poetry created between Italy and Quebec, Canada.

