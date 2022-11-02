Color of the Cross 2: Resurrection

Not Available

From director Jean Claude LaMarre (Color of the Cross), comes another epic film about the ministry of Jesus Christ. This daring film portrays the resurrection of Jesus Christ and his ministry after his death. After the crucifixion of Jesus, the disciples go into hiding believing their lives are in danger. They had lost all hope that Jesus would come back to them as He had prophesied. Three days after his death, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of Jesus, and other women go up to the tomb to put spices on Christ's body. They are shocked to find the tomb completely empty. Jesus' body is gone. The now frightened women go running out of the tomb, when two angels stop them. They declare to the women that Christ has risen! The women, still bewildered, go and spread the news to the disciples. Created with the same enthusiasm and astonishing interpretations as Color of the Cross, The Resurrection brings a new perspective of the resurrection and ascension of Christ.