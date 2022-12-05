Not Available

Living with a neurological blindness that limits his ability to see color, Yeon Woo (Yoo Jun) has grown up in a world that looks very different from the one most people are accustomed to seeing. Only able to decipher varying tones of gray, Yeon Woo knows the world is full of color but he has never seen them for himself. At least not until the day Yoo Han (Hur Hyun Jun) comes crashing into his world. As if brought together by fate, Yeon Woo’s life is forever changed, the day he meets Yoo Han. Falling for the boy’s many charms, Yeon Woo is overwhelmed by the unexpected rush of emotions he feels, every time Yoo Han is near. What’s even more surprising is the sudden rush of color that washes over the world, every time Yoo Han walks into the room. Could this be a sign that Yoo Han is his destiny? Based on the web novel of the same name by Se Sang, “Color Rush” is a 2020 mystery romance movie produced by Story Wiz and Conversion TV.