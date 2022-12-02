Not Available

Color Schemes

    An upbeat, ironic look at America's multicultural society, Color Schemes uses the metaphor of "color wash" to tackle conceptions of racial assimilation. Challenging stereotypes, twelve writer/performers collaborate on four performance sequences—soak, wash, rinse and extract. Spinning through this tumble- jumble of America's washload, the performers scheme to claim racial images that remain color vivid. Color Schemes was also exhibited in its installation form (with a self-service washing machine) at the Whitney Museum in 1990.

    Images