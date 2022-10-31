Not Available

    Color Series was made by providing the film laboratory with six written scores that directed the film timer to change the printing lights from "Red" to "Green" to "Blue." The result is a series of slow fades from one colour to the next, which, not unlike the experience of a sunrise, immerses the viewer in the perceptual phenomenon of gradual change. As Brookshire writes, "The subject of the work is duration, and color is the medium through which we experience it. The converse is also true: the subject is color and duration is the medium. The effect is a direct experience of time and vision."

