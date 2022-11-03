When Sheriff Bill marries, he moves to another village to lead a more peaceful life. His replacement is killed by Colorado Charlie and his gang. The town sends for Bill, who returns unarmed because his wife has hidden his gun. When Colorado Charlie demands a shoot-out, Bill's wife relents and gives him back his weapon After Bill kills the bandit, his wife agrees to his return as sheriff.
|Livio Lorenzon
|Colorado Charlie
|Andrea Aureli
|Jimmy (as Andrew Ray)
|Luigi Ciavarro
|Tom Drasler (as Louis Chavarro)
|Alfredo Rizzo
|Sam (as Alfred Rice)
|Erika Blanc
|Saloon Singer (as Erika Withe)
|Ugo Sasso
|Noras Vater
