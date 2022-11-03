Not Available

Colorado Charlie

  • Western

When Sheriff Bill marries, he moves to another village to lead a more peaceful life. His replacement is killed by Colorado Charlie and his gang. The town sends for Bill, who returns unarmed because his wife has hidden his gun. When Colorado Charlie demands a shoot-out, Bill's wife relents and gives him back his weapon After Bill kills the bandit, his wife agrees to his return as sheriff.

Cast

Livio LorenzonColorado Charlie
Andrea AureliJimmy (as Andrew Ray)
Luigi CiavarroTom Drasler (as Louis Chavarro)
Alfredo RizzoSam (as Alfred Rice)
Erika BlancSaloon Singer (as Erika Withe)
Ugo SassoNoras Vater

