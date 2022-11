Not Available

In the first film in this double feature, Colorado Pioneers, William "Wild Bill" Elliott plays Red Ryder, the heroic cowboy immortalized in the famous comic strip of the same name. The rowdy adventure has Ryder and Little Beaver (Robert Blake) saving a ranch from being razed by hooligans. Oregon Trail Scouts finds Ryder (this time played by Allan Lane) going after an outlaw who's planning to kidnap his young sidekick.