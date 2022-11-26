Colorful Cobblestones

Not Available

The world was in a cold war in the late 1960s and early 1970s. After the Sino-Soviet Treasure Island conflict, Beijing teenager Qi Weizhi evacuated with his mother to Hanzhong City in the hinterland of the Qinling Mountains, and experienced a pure juvenile sexual maturity out of touch with the political atmosphere of that era. Hanzhong was China's third-tier town during the Cold War. Mother Qi Xiuxuan deliberately concealed her husband ’s death because of her husband ’s emotional betrayal, and was quite indifferent to her son. Qi Weizhi ’s missing mother ’s love was rewarded by class teacher Zhou Wenyao, so he had a subtle affection for Zhou Wenyao