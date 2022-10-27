Colorful Curacao

Not Available

The camera stays mostly in Willemstad, on the island of Curacao, in the Dutch Antilles. We enter from the harbor and sail up the only main street in the world that accommodates ships. An off-screen narrator summarizes Curacao's history -- the colony of several European powers, its role in the slave trade, its mix of races, the native orange that produces a popular liqueur, and its near-duty-free oil refining. We see the Queen Emma Bridge and we hear about Dutch religious tolerance.