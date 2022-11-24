Colorful Ninja Iromaki

Not Available

Third-grader Himeno moves to a huge mansion in the country. However, she soon finds out it's a ninja house! The ninjas Akamaki, Aomaki, and Kiiromaki mistake Himeno for a princess and begin solving problems for her with their own unique skills. But that is not the full extent of their powers! When Aomaki and Kiiromaki combine, they form Midorimaki. Similarly, when Akamaki and Aomaki combine, they form Murasakimaki; and when Akamaki and Kiiromaki combine, they form Daidaimaki. Life with these colorful ninjas has only begun when they discover a large tornado heading for the mansion. What will happen to Himeno's family? Can the colorful ninjas protect Himeno?