Colorful North Carolina

James A. Fitzpatrick tours North Carolina by first visiting the Cataloochie Ranch near Waynesville, where the ranch hands are shown square-dancing and singing folk songs. It cuts to a visit with the many Cherokee Indian living in the state, followed by the camera showing the fields of azaleas, flowers that grow wild in many areas of this state. At the Biltmore estate, the annual Rhododendron Pageant is filmed. It winds up with a visit to Ashville, depicting Pack Square, the St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Skyline Drive.