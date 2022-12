Not Available

Being surrounded by the dark political events in Kurdistan of Turkey at 1990’s as a child, Mirza cannot escape from being a victim of those devastating events that have been in existence for a long time. He is overclouded with deep misery and after his mother’s death, Mirza becomes a passive and introverted child who struggles with bad dreams. However, his life changes upon arrival of a guest named Mir Ahmed, with who develop friendship after Mir Ahmed’s persistent effort.