Between The Buried & Me release their 2008 album, Colors- Live which includes a bonus DVD of one of the finest exhibitions of true performance art. The fantastic voyage that Between The Buried & Me charted at the creation of their groundbreaking record Colors was both cathartic, magical and life-affirming for the band. Becoming one solid unit of artists and recording their definitive record in such a cohesive fashion is a very rare feat. Colors has since become one of the most celebrated records in the metal and rock spectrums for 2008.