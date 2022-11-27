Not Available

Zaria Forman creates vibrant, hyper-realistic and large-scale landscape art that documents Earth’s changing climate. Her muse is Greenland, with its collapsing ice fields, lone bergs, crumpled glaciers and slate waters. Colors of Change follows Zaria as she tags along on NASA’s Operation Iceberg mission in Greenland. There, she joins scientists making cutting-edge — and alarming — discoveries about the ice cap. She also talks to elders, learning the ancient ice stories that run through the land. “It’s a really valuable collaboration to figure out how science and art can intersect, and how one can inform the other,” she says.