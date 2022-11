Not Available

Dante Fontana presents 100+ weird, psychedelic, and interesting television ads from the 60's/70's. Beautifully restored and available on DVD for the very first time! Includes ads for Alpha Bits, Cheerios, Bright Side Shampoo, Protine 29, Arco, Coke, Diet Pepsi, 7 UP, Noxema, Nescafe, Italian Swiss Colony Wine, Super Max, Hamm's Beer, and so much more!!!