We silently observe a spearfisher standing ankle-deep in the arctic waters, his attention caught by a tiny scuttling crab—a clever foreshadowing of what’s to come. He positions for the pounce, but suddenly out of nowhere a stoney giant looms overhead, absentmindedly smashing ice and rock. Our spearfisher flees, taking us with him to witness what comes next… (written by Scott Hayden)