Colour Blossoms

  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Photographer/filmmaker Yon Fan (Bishonen, Peony Pavilion) trains his celebrated eye on five disparate individuals in his controversial erotic drama Colour Blossoms. Teresa Cheung stars as a real estate agent drawn into a torrid - and sadomasochistic - relationship with a morose, stunningly beautiful Japanese photographer played by male model Sho. The two cavort in a luxurious apartment owned by an elegant upper-crust Japanese lady (Japanese diva Matsusaka Keiko), crossing paths with an infatuated policeman (Carl Ng), a mysterious Korean woman (Korean transsexual Ha Ri Su), and an increasingly tangled web of violence, criss-crossing passions, and lurid, unchecked desires. Prepare to immerse yourself in Yon Fan's controversial and delirious cinematic vision Colour Blossoms!

Cast

Keiko MatsuzakaMadam Umeki
Carl Ng4708
Harisuyoung Madam Umeki

