When his wife is kidnapped by a local crime lord (Ivan Rassimov), a determined police captain (Marcel Bozzuffi) forms his own squad of rogue cops, each of whom wields a .38 Colt revolver. The mission, of course, is to rescue the captain's wife -- but the conflict soon explodes into a citywide spree of violent crime. Italian giallo master Massimo Dallamano directs this rousing action-drama, the last film he ever made