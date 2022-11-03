Coluche : Ses Plus Grands Sketches

Not Available

This kit contains 3 DVD coluche most of this great comedian. All sketches present on these DVDs are worthy of interest. Yet many memorable sketches are not and so I was somewhat disappointed when first viewing. These skteches have probably never been filmed as if it is just do not understand it is not present in this case which is supposed to meet his greatest sketches. This case is very interesting, but if you want the full coluche rather opt for the 7 CD box set which do not overlook sketch (80 skits on the CD case and only 41 on the DVD).