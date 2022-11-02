Columbia River Gorge Volume 1

Not Available

From headwaters in Canada, the Columbia River flows over twelve hundred miles to the Pacific Ocean and for many of those miles it marks the boundary between the states of Washington and Oregon. Cutting through the Cascade Mountains, the river slices through an 80-mile stretch known as the Columbia River Gorge where the basalt mountains tower up to 4,000 feet above the water. Nearby dormant volcanoes such as Mount Hood and Mount Adams add to the incredible beauty of the Gorge area. Following the north bank of the river between Vancouver and Pasco, Washington is Burlington Northern Santa Fe's Fallbrook Subdivision. This is a prized site for railfans, offering spectacular vistas and nonstop railroading. Journey with Pentrex from Vancouver east to Maryhill along this scenic route and experience the variety of trains and motive power that ply this famous line.