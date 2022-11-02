Columbia: The Final Mission

Not Available

Its name derived from the world's most famous explorer, the space shuttle Columbia surveyed the heavens for more than 20 years - longer than any shuttle in NASA's fleet. Now, go inside the cockpit for the shuttle's final mission and meet the men and women who boldly went where so few had gone before. Follow the crew as they conduct scientific experiments in orbit - from studies on ways to treat bone loss, to the launch of a mini-spacecraft to better understand the Earth's climate - and join them as they grapple with working, sleeping and even eating in zero gravity. Get a unique glimpse into the final days of these seven brave astronauts - and learn why these passionate individuals risk everything to go into space.