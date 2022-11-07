Columbus: The Adventures to the Edge of the World

Not Available

October 12, 1492, and it’s now or never for Christopher Columbus and his lifelong dream of discovery. After 37 days of sailing west across the unknown seas, he must find land or else return to Spain at dawn, as he has promised his tired crew. He’s not afraid to stand up for his dreams, just as he’s not afraid of sea monsters or falling off the edge of the world. COLUMBUS: ADVENTURES TO THE EDGE OF THE WORLD is the thrilling story of how one man’s vision and courage brought continents together and changed history forever.