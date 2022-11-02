Not Available

Combat Diary the Marines of Lima Company is a movie about the hardest hit company in the 2003 Iraq war. Much of the footage was taken by the soldiers in Lima Company on their personal camcorders. The videos were collected and commentary added to make a documentary about the life of the soldiers in Iraq during some of the fiercest fighting of the war. It is a very tasteful and well made documentary. From every day life, to fighting insurgents, to the sad but proud recollections of family and friends of the ones who didn't make it. The movie paints a picture of Americans trying to do a job as best they can in some of the most adverse conditions.