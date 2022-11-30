Combat Focus Shooting and Home Defense

Not Available

Developed by Rob Pincus, the Combat Focus Shooting (CFS) approach breaks the mold of most contemporary defensive shooting programs. Acclaimed by countless law enforcement, military, and private shooting groups worldwide, the CFS program provides the most consistent and efficient means possible to “significantly affect the target’s ability to present a lethal threat.” In this video, Rob leads you through the foundational principles of Combat Focus Shooting, emphasizing defensive training which incorporates the body’s natural reactions to a perceived threat, including an ambush. You will observe actual range training of students learning Combat Focus Shooting and you will learn along with them how the concepts of Consistency and Efficiency translate into defensive shooting techniques that shooters of any level can master.