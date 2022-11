Not Available

Featuring authentic footage from the bloody battlegrounds, this absorbing and enlightening three-hour documentary takes you into the core of the action to witness what it was like to be an American soldier in the Vietnam War. The fighting is recounted in six half-hour programs: "The Chopper War"; "Air Power at Khe Sanh: Marines in Battle"; "River, Seas and Air: The Navy at War"; "Tank Attack!"; "Jungle Warfare"; and "Death on Dragon Mountain."