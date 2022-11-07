Come 2 Me Beauty Live On Stage

Not Available

Raymond Lam cemented his status as the favored son of the Hong Kong entertainment scene right now with a string of high-profile movies, television, and music projects this year. The rising star held his highly anticipated second concert series at the Hong Kong Coliseum in July 2010. If the Let's Get Wet concerts last year managed to get the audience wet, the fiery sets and passionate performances certainly doubled the excitement this time around. Titled after Raymond's summer 2010 album Come 2 Me, the concerts not only featured his new songs like "We Are Fine" and "Until You Don't Find Me", but also older hits like "Love Searching For You In Memories", "Love Without Guilt", and "If The Time Has Come". Besides, Raymond gave his heartfelt renditions of Canto-pop classics like Leon Lai's "Summer Romance", Jacky Cheung's "Li Xianglan", and Miriam Yeung's "Sadly I'm An Aquarius", in addition to performing with guest stars Joey Yung, Leo Ku, Kate Tsui, Ron Ng, and Wong Cho Lam.