When her husband dies, Mabel Lederer (Estelle Parsons) sells all her possessions, changes her name and begins a brand-new life in a distant town, where she begins strange experiments with the occult. Oscar winner Paul Newman provides the voice of Mabel's late husband, Hughie, in this made-for-television drama based on Shirley Jackson's unfinished novel and marking the directorial debut of Newman's wife, Oscar winner Joanne Woodward.