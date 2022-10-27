Come Dine With Me - The Tasty Bits

Not Available

For the first time ever on DVD, we present the very best moments from Channel 4's hugely popular and multi-award winning show Come Dine With Me. The DVD features the most bizarre conversations, the biggest rows, the craziest cooking, the celebrity cock-ups and much more besides--all narrated by the voice of Come Dine With Me, Dave Lamb. And this not-to-be missed offering is rounded off by exclusive footage that’s never been seen before on TV--guaranteed to delight, amuse and amaze all fans of the show.