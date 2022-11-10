Not Available

Come Drink with Me

  • Adventure
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Cheng Pei-pei plays Golden Swallow, a fighter-for-hire who has been contracted by the local government to retrieve the governor's kidnapped son. Holding him is a group of rebels who are demanding that their leader be released from prison in return for the captured son. After a brief encounter with the gang at a local restaurant, Golden Swallow is joined by an inebriated wanderer Drunken Cat (Yueh Hua) who aids her in her mission.

Cast

Cheng Pei-PeiGolden Swallow
Jackie ChanChild
Yuen Siu-TinJade Faced Tiger's man
MarsChild
Elliot NgokFan Dapei / Drunken Knight
Chen Hung-LiehJade Faced Tiger

