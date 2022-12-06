Come Home, Mom

Not Available

Xiao Hui lives with his uncle but he is always upset,because his parents are out for work and seldom come back home. Lacking of parental love and derided by other children making him desire to see his parents even more. What he doesn't know is his parents already passed away, for not letting him know this, his uncle even cut all the newspapers in the village. Xiao Hui pestering Laoguai Li from the snack shop, talking about finding his mom again and again. Laoguai Li is annoyed by him and gave him a phone number conveniently, letting him find his mom by this. Would this call get through?