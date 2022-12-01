Come in cielo, così in terra

Not Available

1275 a.C. - A young girl is imprisoned in the dungeons of an abbey where an alchemist uses her for his strange experiments. Only a young amanuensis will try to free her at any cost. 2011 a.C. - A couple of young teenagers, Cris and Jessy, go missing in the woods while a young woman comes out from the middle of nowhere. During the first investigations, the police find an odd manuscript from a tomb. Today - Leonardo, the Chief inspector of the Police department, is in charge of the investigation of the two teenagers disappearance. He's compelled to leave his video-testimony, because in the light of his last findings, he fears for his own life.