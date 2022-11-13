Not Available

When she gets lost in the moment, there's three little words that turn you on more than any others; come inside me. Katy finds her lover's hands to be the ultimate aphrodisiac during a full body massage. A playful moment in bed becomes for more intense for Alice. During a tough workout, Lexi discovers a burning desire to her trainer's hardest muscle. Christen decides to wake her lover the best possible way by taking his dick in her mouth. The morning starts slowly for Alexis but when her lover approached with lust in his eyes, she knows that time is about to fly.